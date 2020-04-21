NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.56. The company had a trading volume of 215,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.36. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,727,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $312,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $621,685,000 after buying an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $450,475,000 after buying an additional 1,274,840 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after buying an additional 1,019,979 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

