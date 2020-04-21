Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPI. B. Riley raised their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

