Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report $30.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.00 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $30.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.80 million to $126.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $124.90 million, with estimates ranging from $124.10 million to $126.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. 149,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $215.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 23.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 319.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 129,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 36,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

