ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho cut their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.75.

OKE traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.93. 8,529,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,561,820. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.96. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

In other news, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $3,472,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after acquiring an additional 817,877 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

