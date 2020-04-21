Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €12.70 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORA. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orange has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.43 ($16.78).

Orange stock traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €11.01 ($12.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,058,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.12.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

