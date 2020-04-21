Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €14.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.43 ($16.78).

Shares of Orange stock traded down €0.50 ($0.58) on Monday, reaching €11.01 ($12.80). 7,058,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.12. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

