Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $45.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price upped by Nomura Securities from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Owens Corning from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $67.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Owens Corning from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.94.

Owens Corning stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.74. 36,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,675. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 470.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 35.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after buying an additional 1,113,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,689,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,353,000 after purchasing an additional 912,294 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

