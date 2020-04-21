Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 11,276,500 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. Owens-Illinois has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

OI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Owens-Illinois from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.