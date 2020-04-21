Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

OXLC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 13,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,479. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $11.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.92%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 24,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $56,627.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leroy Scott Frantz acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 501,915 shares of company stock worth $10,375,978 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 650.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

