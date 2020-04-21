Pacira Biosciences’ (PCRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

PCRX traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 38,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,864. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -129.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $51.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roy Winston purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.