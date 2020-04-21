Palmer Knight Co Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Palmer Knight Co bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000. Honeywell International makes up approximately 4.1% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $2.62 on Monday, hitting $135.70. 2,527,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

