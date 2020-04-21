Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRTK. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, WBB Securities started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of PRTK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,018. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.35. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 778.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

