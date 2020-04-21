PDS Planning Inc Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PDS Planning Inc cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $185,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,432,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,156,926. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

