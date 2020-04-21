PDS Planning Inc Sells 752 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.5% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.53. 18,924,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,627,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

