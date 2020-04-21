Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

PTON traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. 312,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,032,475. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $40,865,173.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,640,250.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $1,446,731.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,378,086 shares of company stock worth $234,521,965.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Peloton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 1st quarter valued at $3,247,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

