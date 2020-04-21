Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $40.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie started coverage on Peloton in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Peloton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

PTON stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. 405,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,032,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 434,211 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $10,642,511.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,644,876.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,378,086 shares of company stock valued at $234,521,965.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Peloton by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,060,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 439,846 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton during the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Peloton by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 902,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after buying an additional 1,114,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $79,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

