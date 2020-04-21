Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Lowered to $19.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PENN. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,294,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,718,866. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $39.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

