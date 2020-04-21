Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In other news, CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 18,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $86,098.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,284,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 155,817 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 944,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 119,655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 456,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 83,114 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 402,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 357,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.