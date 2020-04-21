Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Trading Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)’s stock price traded down 6.7% on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $34.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Pentair traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.25, 1,374,024 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,382,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised Pentair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 26,908 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Pentair by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 85,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Pentair by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Pentair by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 385,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 38,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

