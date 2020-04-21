PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $136.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.09 on Friday, hitting $131.46. 212,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.46. The company has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.