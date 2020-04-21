Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 38,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:PVL traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 232,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,663. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.66. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

