Personal Group (LON:PGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Personal Group (LON:PGH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of PGH stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 282 ($3.71). 13,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,099. Personal Group has a 1-year low of GBX 207.53 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 479.60 ($6.31). The stock has a market cap of $86.86 million and a P/E ratio of 10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 291.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 339.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.83. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance, and employee services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, death benefit plans, and practical health plans.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit