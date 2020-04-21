Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,955,000 after acquiring an additional 520,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,179,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,999,000 after purchasing an additional 298,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.89. 6,999,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,991,957. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

