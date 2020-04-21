Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 109,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.07. 1,004,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

