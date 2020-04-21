Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $18,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.86. 1,481,244 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63.

