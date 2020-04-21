Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $352,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.95. 8,620,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,508,488. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average of $88.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

