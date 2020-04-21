Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.3% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,576,000 after acquiring an additional 869,387 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,177.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 658,034 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,851.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 540,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 512,524 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 560,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 447,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,603,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,288,000 after buying an additional 434,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. 1,847,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,954. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77.

