Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $258,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.95. 1,802,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,721. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

