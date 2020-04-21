Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $283,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 217,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 264,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 59,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 475.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REET traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 905,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

