Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,125,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,962,000 after buying an additional 178,342 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,444,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,994,000 after purchasing an additional 144,551 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,371,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,655,000 after purchasing an additional 121,910 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,601,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,374,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.08. 1,587,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,068. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8217 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

