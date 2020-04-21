Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 8.8% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after acquiring an additional 640,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.16. 2,873,124 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.