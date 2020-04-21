Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $583,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 46,166,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,334,898. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

