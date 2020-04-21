Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.5% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.5% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 182,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2,956.0% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 213,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 206,682 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Pfizer by 41.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 466,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.3% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 190,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.62. 22,497,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,195,756. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

