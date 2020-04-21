PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

PHAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.81.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,080. The company has a market capitalization of $112.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,662.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Analyst Recommendations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Comments


