Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Short Interest Update

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the March 15th total of 11,689,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Shares of PVG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. 1,446,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,217. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pretium Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

