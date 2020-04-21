Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Short Interest Update

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,150,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 23,631,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.68. 9,463,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,690,562. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,271 shares of company stock valued at $13,986,238. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

