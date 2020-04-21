ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $17.13

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $17.13. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 2,737,533 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $6,894,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at $4,323,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at $5,212,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 735.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 166,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 146,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,588,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

