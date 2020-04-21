QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.13.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.39. 421,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,711,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.