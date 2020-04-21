Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:NX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $352.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

