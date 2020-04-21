Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Quanterix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of QTRX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.88. 6,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,573. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $175,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,202 shares in the company, valued at $281,730.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,422. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Quanterix by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

