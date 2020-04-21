Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target Lowered to C$1.30 at Pi Financial

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) had its target price decreased by Pi Financial from C$1.65 to C$1.30 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CVE:QIS traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.85. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.14. Quorum Information Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$1.65. The company has a market cap of $65.82 million and a P/E ratio of 293.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24.
About Quorum Information Technologies
