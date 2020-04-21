Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Price Target Lowered to C$1.30 at Pi Financial

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) had its target price decreased by Pi Financial from C$1.65 to C$1.30 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:QIS traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.85. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.14. Quorum Information Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$1.65. The company has a market cap of $65.82 million and a P/E ratio of 293.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

