Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Trading Down 5.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $55.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as low as $42.72 and last traded at $44.02, 618,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 696,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.61.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $490,843.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,299,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,826. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The company had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

