Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.61. 2,178,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,207. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

