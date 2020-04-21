Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,367 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 4.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

UNH traded down $7.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,975,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,981. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.89. The firm has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

