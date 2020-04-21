Raub Brock Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,590.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 680,337 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Sailer Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.13. 2,191,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,309. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.