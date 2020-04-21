Raub Brock Capital Management LP Grows Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,030,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,289,000 after acquiring an additional 646,429 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $23,493,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,113,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,411,000 after purchasing an additional 105,756 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $60.52. 1,138,499 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

