Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $239,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,019,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,905. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

