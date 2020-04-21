Raub Brock Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,415 shares of company stock worth $54,051,064. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.54.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $433.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,869,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.10 and a 200-day moving average of $331.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

