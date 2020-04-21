Raub Brock Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 4.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14,192.0% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 3,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 129.2% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 25.0% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.35. 5,962,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,651,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.36 and a 200 day moving average of $287.55. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,070 shares of company stock worth $86,606,403. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

