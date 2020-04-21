Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 1,221 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 4.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 839,241 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,783,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,388. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

